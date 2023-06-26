A group of people had beaten Alessandro Castellaccio until he was dying: he died after 5 days of agony

After a week of agony, spent in the hospital, Alexander Castellaccio he gave up and shut down forever at just 40 years old. Last Sunday he had been beaten to death by some strangers in Tivoli, who had reduced him to the point of dying.

Yet another case in which a quarrel for futile reasons sadly turns into tragedy.

Only a few days ago the story of Giuseppe Tucci, a firefighter from Foggia and resident in Riminiwho died at the age of 34.

The young firefighter a week earlier had been involved in a fight with a bouncer of a place on the coast. dispute that immediately turned into a brutal beating that left the 34-year-old dying.

Transported to hospital, remained in coma for a few days before shutting down forever.

The same fate also befell Alessandro. He too was in a club, in Tivoli, and he too found himself at arguing with another man present in the bar.

According to what was told by some witnesses, the 40-year-old was asking another person to tone it down inside the room and the other would have approached him in a threatening way.

To repel him, Castellaccio would hit him with a fistbut soon after other men would intervene and vented on him senseless anger. Kicks and punches until he is reduced to death and left lifeless on the ground.

For Alessandro Castellaccio there was nothing to do

Rescued and transported to the Polyclinic Umberto I of RomeAlessandro Castellaccio remained in a coma for 5 daysstruggling between life and death.

Ultimately, the trauma sustained in the beating proved fatal and his heart stopped forever 5 days later.

Already the day after the fight had been tracked down the man who had first approached Alexander. When questioned by investigators, however, he had not provided any information useful for identifying the other men involved in the beating.

After the death of the 40-year-old, the Tivoli prosecutor’s office opened a homicide investigationwhich involves the police in the search for those responsible for what happened.

In the meantime, countless i condolence messages appeared on the web to remember Alessandro.