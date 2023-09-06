An American man who previously served a 7.5-year prison sentence for a rape he didn’t commit has been cleared of all blame nearly 50 years later thanks to new DNA evidence. He couldn’t believe his luck. “I’m finally free!”

Leonard Mack, who also celebrated his 72nd birthday at the same time as the acquittal, was arrested in 1975 in Greenburgh, just north of New York. He allegedly raped a teenage girl who walked with another girl from school to her home in a largely white neighborhood. The police called for a search for a black suspect and soon after arrested Mack, a black man.

A campaign by the Innocence Project, a non-profit organization that defends wrongly convicted persons, has uncovered DNA evidence that was not available at the time of Mack's conviction. It turned out that Mack was not the perpetrator, but a "convicted sex offender, who has now confessed to the rape," the Westchester County Attorney's Office said in a statement. Mack's wrongful conviction is the oldest in U.S. history to be overturned on new DNA evidence.

“Today, indisputable DNA evidence proves that Leonard Mack is innocent. Nearly five decades later, he finally has some measure of justice,” said one of his lawyers. “His resilience and strength are the reasons why this day has finally arrived.”

According to the National Registry of Exonerations, which keeps track of such acquittals, 575 wrongly convicted people have been acquitted since 1989 based on new DNA tests. Among them were 35 people awaiting execution. Nearly 14 percent of the total American population is black. Yet, according to the National Registry of Exonerations, more than half of the 3,300 people whose convictions were overturned between 1989 and 2022 were black.



