“Dear Diesel, it's time to say goodbye.” This is how Volvo opens the press release that has been coming for a while. Volvo previously announced that the brand would discontinue diesel cars sometime in early 2024. That moment has now come. In the Netherlands you could no longer buy a diesel Volvo for a while, but this now also applies to the rest of the world. Naturally, Volvo is halting production of diesel cars to move one step closer to an all-electric lineup.

The last Volvo with a diesel engine is the XC90 you see above. It was built at the Volvo factory in Torslanda, Sweden. The last Volvo station wagon with a diesel engine is a V60 that was assembled in Ghent.

The diesel story started for Volvo with trucks in 1940. Due to the war, the construction of the first diesel engine for a Volvo truck was postponed until 1946. Then in 1979 the first Volvo road car was equipped with a diesel engine: the 244 D6, with a five-cylinder that Volvo borrowed from Audi. Volvo's first diesel engine dates from 2001. The D5 engine gave the brand a considerable image boost. A year later, Volvo raced a diesel engine in the S60 you see in the gallery. They were good times.

Volvo recently sold many diesel cars

But now the switch has to be turned. Volvo says that the discontinuation of diesel is due to the stricter emission requirements, but also to the demand for diesel cars. 'Just five years ago, the diesel engine was our trademark in Europe, just as it was for the other automakers. The majority of cars we sold in Europe in 2019 were diesel-powered, while electric models were on the rise.”

Today, most new Volvos are fully electric. The number of electric Volvos sold increased by 70 percent last year. Reason enough for the Swedish-Chinese brand to focus entirely on EVs. However, it will still take some time before all petrol and hybrid models are eliminated. Volvo hopes to be completely electric by 2030 and completely climate neutral ten years later.