Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/27/2024 – 21:40

The Second Panel of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) archived this Tuesday, 27th, the investigation opened by the Attorney General's Office (PGR) to investigate whether deputy Aécio Neves (PSDB-MG) received bribes from OAS in the Electrification Program Rural “Light for All”.

The investigation was opened in 2020 based on the plea bargain of former OAS executives. The ministers concluded that, after four years, no evidence had been found to corroborate the information provided by the whistleblowers or to justify continuing the investigation.

“The person being investigated (Aécio Neves) was cited on several occasions by people who wanted to stop being a target of the political plan of certain investigators”, stated Gilmar Mendes when discrediting the allegations.

Only Minister Edson Fachin, rapporteur of the investigations and criminal actions arising from Operation Lava Jato, voted against the archiving. He defended that the investigation be forwarded to the Federal Court of Minas Gerais.

Comes and goes

A first request to archive the defense had been rejected by the STF in 2020. In June of last year, the Second Panel had formed a majority, in the virtual plenary, to authorize the continuation of the investigations, imposing a new defeat on the deputy.

At the time, the trial was interrupted by a prominent request from Minister Gilmar Mendes, Dean of the STF, which led the process to be analyzed in the physical plenary. As a rule, the votes of retired ministers or those who changed classes are preserved. This is the case of Ricardo Lewandowski and Cármen Lúcia, who voted against archiving. However, the Second Panel decided to reopen the vote claiming that “new facts” had the potential to influence the process.

For example, the shelving of other investigations arising from the same allegations were considered, including with a favorable opinion from the Attorney General's Office (PGR).

The ministers also took into account that the former president of OAS, Léo Pinheiro, reversed parts of his collaboration. Although he did not correct the accusations against Aécio Neves, the judges concluded that his word had been “discredited”.

WITH THE WORD, THE DEFENSE OF AÉCIO NEVES

“Another investigation against Congressman Aécio Neves was archived, demonstrating, once again, the cowardice and falsehood of the accusations made against the parliamentarian. These false accusations are remnants of a time when the Brazilian Democratic State of Law was attacked and threatened by the power project of some members of some institutions, who launched undue accusations against the leaders of several political parties in the country. The truth, once again, prevailed.”