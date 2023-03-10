USA. After four years of searching, without forgetting the case, authorities found in Mexico to a lost girl, originally from Washington State.

It was her mother who took her, with the help of an accomplice, this in the year 2018.

According to media from USAIt was in 2018, when a woman identified as Esmeralda López, went to visit her 4-year-old daughter, Aranza, with supervision, this in a shopping center. At one point, the woman said that she would take the little girl to the bathroom.

That was the moment she took the opportunity to take the little girl with her, with the help of an accomplice who was already waiting for them in an apparently stolen car.

A year after those events, Esmeralda was found and arrested in Puebla, Mexicobut the girl was not with her.

He Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) American offered a reward of 10,000 dollars to whoever gave truthful information that would lead to finding the girl who was separated from her father and her family, with deceit.

In 2021, Esmeralda López pleaded guilty to kidnapping and robbery in the second degree, and interference from custody in first grade. For those crimes, she was sentenced to 20 months in prison.

Finally, in February of this 2023, Mexican authorities announced that they had found the girl (already 8 or 9 years old) in the state of Michoacán. They notified the United States authorities, and FBI agents came to pick up her little girl and escorted her back to the United States.

FBI sources stressed that for more than 4 years, the FBI and its partners (elements from Mexico) did not give up until they found the girl, and that now they will support the little girl to reintegrate with her family and her country of origin.

It was detailed that after being taken illegally by her mother, the girl ended up in a foster home, because she suffered abuse from her mother, so the trail was lost and the mother, when arrested, could not say where she was. the minor.

