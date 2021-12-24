On Friday, South Korea’s justice minister announced a pardon for Park Geun-hye, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence on charges of corruption and abuse of power.

Park’s name was included in a list of people who received a special pardon granted “to address social crises,” Justice Minister Kark Beom Kai told reporters.

Park was the first woman to assume the presidency of South Korea in 2013, as she presented herself as the daughter of the Korean nation and an incorrupt politician who is not credited with her rise to power.

But less than 4 years later, she was removed from office over a corruption scandal that led to massive street protests.

The 69-year-old former president is serving a 20-year prison sentence after being found guilty of taking bribes and abuse of power, plus two years after that for violating the election law.

The corruption scandal revealed suspicious links between major corporations and the political class in South Korea, as Park and her best friend Choi Soon Seya were accused of taking bribes from companies including “Samsung”.

The protests against Park and her conservative party gave a boost to the left-leaning Moon Jae-in for the presidency.