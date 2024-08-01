The 4-year-old boy rescued on Sunday in a swimming pool in the Como area didn’t make it: he passed away after 4 days of agony

The dramatic news of the death of a 4 year old child who was hospitalized in Bergamo. The little boy passed away after 4 days of agony and had been in critical condition since Sunday, when he was rescued while he was in a swimming pool in Como, more precisely in Cermenate.

That of the drownings in the sea and in the swimming pool is a nightmare that unfortunately, punctually, recurs every summer. Children are often involved in these accidents, who perhaps in a moment of distraction by their parents or those who should look after them, or due to illness, drown in the water.

The latest tragedy of this kind occurred in recent days in the Como area, more precisely in Cermenatewhere last Sunday a 4-year-old boy was extracted from the swimming pool of a local sports center and urgently transported by helicopter to the hospital in Bergamo.

According to what has emerged, it seems that the little boy was first in the children’s pool, but then dived into the adults’ pool. There, perhaps due to illness or perhaps because he was short of breath, he lost consciousnessThe lifeguards present on site noticed everything within a few minutes and extracted him from the water, but Unfortunately his conditions were already compromised.

In the hospital in Bergamo, doctors tried in every way, for the next 4 days, to make him recover. However, in the last few hours the news that no one was hoping for arrived, that of the death of the little one.

The child, of Maghreb origins, lived with his parents in Lomazzowhere today everyone is crying for this absurd tragedy that destroyed a family and shocked the community. The Carabinieri are still trying to reconstruct the dynamics of what happened Sunday at the pool. The prosecutor’s office will decide whether to open an investigation file.