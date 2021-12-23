BRASILIA (Reuters) – Four days after the Chilean government confirmed the election of Gabriel Boric for the presidency, the Brazilian government finally greeted the elected official, in a note from Itamaraty, after authorization from President Jair Bolsonaro.

In his weekly live, Bolsonaro said that he ordered Itamaraty to convey the greetings to Boric. In the note, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes for success in the presidency and adds:

“By reaffirming the solidity of the bonds of friendship and cooperation, the Brazilian government signals its willingness to work with the Chilean authorities to strengthen bilateral and regional initiatives in support of the objectives of economic development, defense of freedom and democracy and respect for Rule of law.”

In his weekly broadcast via social networks, President Jair Bolsonaro stated that he ordered Itamaraty to formally comply with Boric after talking to the Brazilian ambassador in Santiago, Paulo Roberto Soares, and confirming that the elections would have been trustworthy.

“I spoke with the Chilean ambassador about the elections there; election in Chile is with paper. So there’s no one to raise any suspicions how were the elections in Chile because the recount is there”, he said, taking the opportunity to raise suspicions, again about the Brazilian system, which is electronic.

“It’s reliable, it gives zero margin to be suspicious. Whoever won, really won, there is no suspicion”, he said, referring to the Chilean election.

Bolsonaro has so far not greeted Boric, being the last president of South America to do so. Despite not raising suspicions about the election, he minimized the choice of the left-wing candidate by claiming that voting in Chile is not mandatory and half of the population did not go to vote.

“Almost half of the population abstained, did not go to vote. The other half who went to vote gave 55% to the Boric and 44%, 45% to Kast (José Antonio, right-wing candidate)”, he said.

The issue was also raised by his sons Eduardo, federal deputy, and Carlos, councilor, on social networks, who criticized Boric’s election and warned that the same could happen in Brazil if voters opted for a null vote or a “third way ”.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu)

