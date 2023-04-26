Sheila Keen-Warren, the woman accused of dressing up as a clown and shooting another woman to death in 1990 at the door of the second home in Florida (USA), pleaded guilty this Tuesday to the charge of murder and could be released in less than a yearreported a local media.

(Also: Colombian ex-military, sentenced to 12 years in prison in the US for drug trafficking)

Judge Scott Suskauer accepted Warren’s guilty plea in exchange for a 12-year prison sentence, with credit for the 3,039 days he spent in jail since his arrest, so he could go free in about 10 monthscollected this Tuesday the newspaper The Palm Beach Post.

Sheila Keen-Warren was charged with first degree murder in the death of Marlene Warren on May 26, 1990.in what is known as the “murder clown case”.

That day, a clown with balloons and flowers arrived at the Warren home in Wellington, Palm Beach County, and shot Marlene in the face, who died two days later in a hospital, and calmly boarded the vehicle in which he had arrived.

(Also: Is the end of the war in Ukraine near? This is what intelligence files say)

Then there were rumors that Michael Warren, who was the husband of the victim and later the husband of the defendant, had an affair with Sheila, who at the time had the surname Keen.

Sheila eventually married Michael Warren in 2002 and moved to Tennessee, where the couple operated a restaurant.

After 27 years of research, A grand jury in Palm Beach, 100 kilometers north of Miami, reviewed the evidence and ruled in August 2016 in favor of bringing criminal charges against Sheila, now 58, which led to his arrest a year later in Virginia.

(More news: Unbelievable: Man urinated on another passenger on a flight from the US to India)

The murder remained a “cold case” until Detective Paige McCann of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office took over in 2013.

McCann discovered a 6-inch fiber at the crime scene that Assistant State’s Attorney Reid Scott said linked Keen-Warren to the murder of his lover’s wife.

(We recommend: ‘The US has no desire to maintain sanctions against Venezuela in perpetuity’)

The integrity of that fiber and other key evidence in the case came under intense scrutiny by Keen-Warren’s defense attorneys.

EFE