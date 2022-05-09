Ten months and a week. Exactly 311 days. So much has passed since the very serious injury in the quarter-finals of the European Championship between Italy and Belgium on 2 July 2021. And now Leonardo Spinazzola has made his return to the field at Franchi. Mourinho, who had already brought him to the bench, wanted to insert him at 89 and 20 seconds in place of Karsdorp, with Roma down 2-0 against Fiorentina.

The injury

–

The Giallorossi winger, one of the best in Mancini’s winning national team, had reported the rupture of the Achilles tendon which forced him to a long stop. Already in recent weeks Lasse Lempainen, the surgeon who operated on him in July and who then saw him again at his clinic in Finland, had said that Spinazzola was ready to return. Mourinho wanted to test him in the final four minutes of an important challenge for the Giallorossi standings. He wasn’t able to do much, but his return still deserves applause. From all over Italy.