Rita Roberts was identified thanks to “a black flower tattooed on her left forearm, accompanied by green leaves and the word ‘R’Nick’,” according to an International Criminal Police Organization statement.

The statement added: “A family member in the United Kingdom learned about the tattoo in the media and reported it to Interpol and the Belgian authorities via the ‘Identify Me’ website.

This unique campaign, launched by Interpol last May, calls on the public to help identify the bodies of 22 women found over several decades in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, and to strengthen investigations into these “unsolved cases.”

Interpol publishes on its website and pages on social media platforms a selection of information that was previously used in the internal workings of the organization, in addition to content from its “black notices” concerned with the identification of human remains.

About “1,250 contributions from the public” were recorded in this regard.

In Rita Roberts’ file, “her relatives were able to officially identify her,” according to Interpol.

The statement quoted the family as saying: “Although the news is difficult to accept, we are very grateful to know what happened to Rita.”

Currently, “the Belgian authorities are interrogating the public to clarify the circumstances of Rita Roberts’ death,” and “any information can be sent through a request to the Interpol website,” according to the statement.