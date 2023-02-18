update/With videoTwo more people have been rescued in Turkey 296 hours after the devastating earthquakes; a man and a woman. They were rescued from a collapsed building in the city of Antakya, according to state news agency Anadolu. The Dutch rescue dog team also managed to save a number of people on Saturday. This brings the number of survivors found thanks to the team to ten.



Television footage shows rescuers in Antakya taking the two survivors to ambulances. Anadolu news agency says the 40-year-old woman is conscious, but nothing is known about the man’s condition. Rescuers also pulled a 12-year-old alive from the rubble, but that child later died.

They have been trapped since last Monday's earthquakes, which killed at least 45,000 people. Only fewer than 200 places are being searched for survivors. A Dutch team that also joined the search has now returned to our country.

Rescue dogs

There is still a Dutch rescue dog team present. Based on instructions from this team, RHWW, ten people have now been pulled alive from under the rubble. On Saturday, rescuers managed to save someone during the day, partly due to the dogs’ detective work. “Another great result,” said the team. On Saturday evening, another three people were pulled alive from under the rubble on instructions from the Dutch rescue dogs.

Further searches are being carried out at various locations in the disaster area on the basis of the instructions from RHWW. According to RHWW, rescue efforts have been initiated in 47 cases as a result of ‘a referral’ from dogs. Five bodies have been recovered thanks to the Dutch rescue dogs.

Teams of Cooperating Rescue Dogs Organizations (SRO) are now on their way to the Netherlands and are expected to arrive at Schiphol at 21:15. "We expect a subdued atmosphere: participants are happy with their contribution for involved families, but also touched by all the suffering in Turkey," RHWW previously reported on Twitter.

