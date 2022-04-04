One person died in an arson attack on an accommodation for asylum seekers in Saarland 30 years ago. A right-wing extremist is under strong suspicion.

Karlsruhe/Saarlouis – Around 30 years ago, on September 19, 1991, an arson attack was carried out on accommodation for asylum seekers in Saarlouis, leaving one dead and one injured. 27-year-old Ghanaian Samuel Yeboah died. Now a right-wing extremist has been arrested. He will be presented to the investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice in the course of the day. The judge will open the arrest warrant and decide on the execution of the detention, the federal prosecutor said.

Before the arson attack, the alleged assassin is said to have exchanged views with other right-wing extremists in a restaurant about the racist attacks on asylum seekers’ accommodation in Hoyerswerda, Saxony. The group is said to have made it clear that such attacks would also be approved in Saarlouis. After the restaurant closed, the man is said to have gone to the dorm and set it on fire. In September 1991, racially motivated attacks had taken place in Hoyerswerda for several days. These were the beginning of a whole series of right-wing extremist acts of violence in Germany.

Attack in Saarlouis: Police treated asylum seekers – “As if we had burned our own house”

There is an urgent suspicion of murder, attempted murder to the detriment of 20 people and arson resulting in the death of the man. According to the Karlsruhe authorities, the 50-year-old set the fire in the city in Saarland in September 1991 out of his right-wing extremist and racist attitude. Two other residents of the house could only save themselves by jumping out of the window and were seriously injured. The other 18 residents managed to get to safety unharmed.

One of the survivors described the night of the crime and the time afterwards in a podcast by NSU-Watch. The police treated him and the 17 other survivors “as if we had burned our own house,” said the man, whose name was not given.

Right-wing extremist attack in Saarlouis: A “permanent burden for survivors”

The Ghanaian Samuel Yeboah who was killed worked as a caretaker at the shelter, a survivor said. He was “always there for us”, friendly and helpful. “I can still hear Samuel Yeboah screaming, ‘Help me,'” he recalls.

The Association of Counseling Centers for Victims of Right-Wing, Racist and Anti-Semitic Violence (VBRG) is of the opinion that it is a “permanent burden for survivors” when the perpetrators get away with no punishment. “The survivors must expect to meet the perpetrators and their helpers on the street at any time and be attacked again,” said VBRG board member Judith Porath. (lz with dpa/AFP)