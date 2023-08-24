USAAt Ann Johnson’s wedding reception 20 years ago, her gift of speech was vividly evident. In a rousing 15-minute toast, she joked that she got married and wondered if in the ceremony program she should have said “flutist” or “flutist” and she acknowledged that she was hogging the microphone.

Just two years later, Johnson — at the time a 30-year-old teacher, volleyball coach and mother of a baby boy — had a stroke that left her paralyzed and unable to speak.

On Wednesday, scientists reported remarkable progress in helping her and other patients speak again. In a milestone of Neuroscience and Artificial Intelligence, she is implanted with electrodes that decode signals from Johnson’s brain while she is silently trying to say a few sentences.

The technology converted signals from his brain into written and vocal language and allowed an avatar on a computer screen to speak the words and be able to smile, move his lips and other expressions.

The research, which was published in the journal Nature, shows the first time that the pronunciation of words and facial expressions have been directly synthesized signals from the brain, experts say.

Johnson chose the avatar, a face that resembles her own, the researchers used their wedding toast to develop the avatar’s voice.

“We’re trying to restore how people are,” said team leader Dr. Edward Chang, chair of Neurological Surgery at the University of California, San Francisco.

“That makes me feel whole again as a person,” Johnson, now 48, wrote to me.

The goal is to help people who cannot speak due to strokes or diseases such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

To work, Johnson’s implant must be connected by a cable from his head to a computer, though his team and others are developing wireless versions.

Eventually, the researchers hope that people who have lost their speech will be able to converse in real time through computerized photos of themselves expressing pitch, inflection and emotions such as joy or anger.