The anime of Overlord is considered one of the series of the genre isekai most popular the company has Kadokawa Anime.

However, after the end of his Season 3, which happened in October 2018, there is nothing official about his return. However, news is possible soon, as an online broadcast is planned for next month. It will be at 20:00 hrs. JST on Saturday, May 8.

There could be surprises at the Overlord event

Prior to this event, some of the episodes of the anime will be broadcast. Due to what has been announced, some of the main actors and voice actresses will be present.

Among them Satoshi Hino, who plays Ainz Ooal Gown, like Yumi Hara, in charge of Albedo, Y Sumire Uesaka, responsible of Shalltear Bloodfallen. These types of presentations lend themselves to important announcements, so it doesn’t hurt that fans are very attentive.

Overlord: This is what Funimation’s Latin dubbing sounds like

Could it be related to a new season of the anime? The possibility is in the air. The only one who has spoken about a continuation is the creator of the light novel of Overlord, Kugane Murayama.

That was at an event that took place in Germany in 2019. Outside of that there is nothing else. At least when it comes to material there is enough for a sequel. Although this same author mentioned that the end was near.

The possibility of a sequel is always up in the air

All because he decided to end things a bit prematurely. It caused him great annoyance that exclusive content of his work was pirated outside the country of the Rising Sun.

But leaving aside the above, it is the decision of Kadokawa Anime and the committee behind the series to continue it. At the moment Ainz and the other characters hang out as special guests. In this case in Isekai Quartet, another proposal from this same company.

The latter brings together several characters of the genre isekai of which you have the respective rights, such as Re: Zero or KonoSuba. Despite what some people in the know think, this anime was so successful that it secured a new season.

It is a much more relaxed and comical way of looking at the heroes and villains of these series, including those of Overlord. Without neglecting that it includes fun references. Returning to the topic, let’s hope there is good news soon.

