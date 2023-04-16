Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger asked for an intervention to fix the hole, but after 3 weeks of waiting, he decided to act on his own

The photo of the actor Arnold Schwarzenegger it went viral on social media and in a few hours it went around the world.

California this year has been the victim of heavy rains that have damaged infrastructure. Complaints about potholes are commonplace and road crew members are having a hard time satisfy them all. But there are those who, just like Arnold Schwarzenegger, are tired of waiting.

The actor, after three weeks of waiting, has decided to deal with the problem on your own.

This gigantic pothole caused damage to cars and bicycles in my neighborhood for three weeks. Today I went out with my team and fixed it. I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here it is.

The Terminator protagonist posted the entire video on Twitter In a very few hours it received a wave of positive comments.

This is crazy, I’ve been waiting three weeks for this hole to be fixed.

He put on a pair of work boots, a leather jacket, picked up a shovel, some hot poured asphalt and, together with his team, Arnold Schwarzenegger repaired the hole.

The footage passed 10.6 million views. Here it is:

Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it. I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go. pic.twitter.com/aslhkUShvT — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 11, 2023

A neighbor thanks Arnold Schwarzenegger

During the scene, a neighbor also stops by thank the star. Like him, she too had been waiting for weeks for someone to come and repair that big hole.

However, the actor has well thought of solving the problem on his own. The video shows him unloading a sack onto the hole and then with the shovel, together with his team, spreads the concrete and levels it.

Daniel Ketchell, a spokesman for Schwarzenegger, later explained that the star had filed a complaint and waited three weeks. Then he discovered that several of her neighbors had filed similar complaints and eventually decided to see it alone.