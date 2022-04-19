According to ANP data, in the last week the price of gasoline rose 0.37% while ethanol increased 4.5%

The price of gasoline rose again from April 10 to 16, according to data from the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels). It had been falling in the last 3 weeks. At the time, the average price of a liter of fuel came to R$8,327.

The average price of a liter of gasoline at stations across the country went from R$7,192 to R$7,219, increasing 0.37%. Ethanol registered an increase of 4.5%, increasing from R$ 5.014 to R$ 5.241.

The diesel value was the only one to fall. In the last week the average price of a liter of fuel dropped from R$ 6,600 to R$ 6,587, a reduction of 0.19%.

In addition to gasoline and ethanol, 13 kg cooking gas recorded a rise of 0.10%. The value went from R$ 113.54 to R$ 113.66. At the beginning of the month, the ANP determined a reduction in the price of gas passed on to distributors. As a result, the price per kg went from R$4.48 to R$4.23.

Change in the presidency of Petrobras

Last Thursday (April 14th), chemist José Mauro Coelho took over the presidency of Petrobras. During his inauguration, Coelho defended Petrobras’ current pricing policy, which is equivalent to the price of a barrel of oil abroad. He said that the increase in oil and natural gas production was only possible thanks to this new policy.

Coelho replaces Joaquim Silva e Luna, fired by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in March, a few days after Petrobras’ increase of almost 25% in diesel and almost 19% in gasoline at refineries. Bolsonaro has already blamed the company several times for the rise in fuel prices.