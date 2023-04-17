Arrested in action of Operation Lava Jato, the former governor of Rio de Janeiro, Sérgio Cabral Filho, was seen in a bar in the center of the capital of Rio de Janeiro, this Sunday (16). Convicted of criminal organization, the politician had lunch at Ladeira 7 Bar, restaurant/bar, during the national competition Comida de Buteco.

At a table in the company of 7 people, he tried the Coxinha da Ladeira, a portion of chicken offered in the gastronomic dispute, while tasting a caipirinha. (video below)

At the time of the get-together, Cabral even affectionately greeted 3 MPs who were having lunch at the next table.

Cabral Filho was even warned by Justice in March, after allegedly failing to comply with one of the measures of the night prison, which is to prove housing in the city of Rio.

According to the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro, the notice was complied with.

The 2nd Public Prosecutor’s Office next to the 1st Specialized Criminal Court of the Capital informs that it was determined that the defendant Sergio Cabral appear monthly in court to inform and justify his activities, in compliance with the precautionary measure imposed in case nº 0091841-05.2022.8.19.0001.

The defendant’s defense asked him to sign virtually, which he was denied. Subsequently, his in-person appearance in court in March, as determined, was proven, and the appearance in the subsequent months must observe the in-person modality.