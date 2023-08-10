Partinico, after 3 days of anxiety and apprehension, Debora Platano has been found: her sister’s post

The family members of a 29-year-old from Partinico have experienced hours of great apprehension and torment. Her name is Deborah Platano and for 3 days no one heard from her, after she voluntarily left home. Given the situation, the search started promptly.

Family members in those hours have several postings appeals on social media, what has aroused the most concern is precisely that of his brother, who said he needs to drugs.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place on the day of Monday 7th August. Precisely in the small town of Partinicowhich is located in the province of Palermo.

From what has emerged so far, Debora has left the house and has lost track of her. Being affected by one disability and needing medication, the family members responded immediately alarmed.

From the information that the sister has provided to the agents, the girl seems to have moved away in the areas of Partinico, Alcamo and also Balestrate. For this reason, research is being concentrated in these areas. Sister Piera gave the good news yesterday afternoon. In a post on social media, she wrote:

Thanks everyone for sharing, my sister has been found. I also thank the police.

The searches and the brother’s appeal for Debora Platano

Being affected by a disability, it has been a great time for the family members apprehension. The same brother in the appeal posted on social media, in asking for help, he wrote:

My sister needs medicines to stay alive, if you see her immediately contact the Carabinieri di Partinico on 112. Please help us share.

For now the reasons behind this estrangement are still unknown. It is not known what happened and above all what are the conditions of the girl. Given the situation, many shared the brother’s heartbreaking appeal and in the end, the happy ending that everyone hoped for arrived.