The strange world of Jack It became a whole cult work for movie lovers, and also for the occasional fan of the ska who adopted him as a pet.

The film came in 1993 with the direction of Henry Selick and the production of Tim Burton, who had given him an ending that few could argue with.

Although we thought we would never see Jack Skellington and SallyIt was recently confirmed that they will return with a sequel, although this time it will not be centered on the pumpkin king.

In a question and answer session hosted by the site io9, Shea ernshaw, writer of works such as ‘The Wicked Deep’, confessed that he was recently hired for a sequel to The strange world of Jack.

This time it will not be an animated film, but a book that will show us what happened after the end of the film.

To give the plot a twist, now the story will not be told by Jack, but Sally, who will take the lead role and show us everything from his perspective.

This kiss was the beginning of a new love story.

The sequel to ‘The strange world of Jack’ will show us both married protagonists, as well as the feeling of Sally by becoming the pumpkin queen.

In accordance with Ernshaw, this new story will address your feelings and how what happened in your past influences the decisions you make for your new life in Halloween Town.

This novel has an estimated publication date of July 2022, so you have plenty of time to prepare emotionally.

At the moment the possibility of seeing it in an animated film was not mentioned, but we will see if the reception of the public makes them reconsider.

