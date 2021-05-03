D.he couple Melinda and Bill Gates are getting divorced. The two Americans announced this on Twitter on Monday. “We do not believe that we can continue to grow as a couple in the next phase of our lives,” said the message, which was published simultaneously by both of them.

It reads: “After a lot of thought and work on our relationship, we have decided to end our marriage. Over the past 27 years we’ve raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works around the world to help people live healthy, productive lives. “

On a professional level, they continued to share the same ideas, the tweet reads; However, they did not believe in a further time together as a couple. In their message they ask for “space” and “privacy for our family”. The tweet could not be commented on, thousands shared it on Twitter alone.

William “Bill” and Melinda Gates met at Microsoft, where she worked as a project manager. In 1994 they got married. Bill Gates founded the company in 1975 with Paul Allen. They established the joint foundation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, in 1999.