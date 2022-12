Eighteen of the nearly 30 deaths in New York due to the passage of winter storm Elliot were recorded in the city of Buffalo 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/JALEN WRIGHT

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has asked the White House to declare the state’s northwest a catastrophe zone following the passage of winter storm Elliot, which has already caused about 30 deaths. Across the country, there are already 47 deaths.

In a press conference held in the city of Buffalo, the city most affected by snowfall and low temperatures, Hochul highlighted the importance of this measure to face the costs and expenses caused by the storm.

According to local authorities, there are still 12,000 homes without power in the city, where four power substations were damaged by the storm.

For his part, the highest authority of the county of Erie, Mark Poloncarz, emphasized that the coroner’s office confirmed the deaths of 25 people, 11 of them last night, although he warned that this number will be even higher. According to local media, the death toll in New York is 27, 18 of them in Buffalo.