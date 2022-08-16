OfMarkus Hofstetter shut down

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko and his wife Natalia are going their separate ways after 26 years of marriage. But the relationship between them seems to be good.

Kyiv – Vitali Klitschko and his wife Natalia have separated after 26 years of marriage. This was confirmed by the former world boxing champion and mayor of Kyiv Bild newspaper. “We filed for divorce together because we’ve been living apart for years and want to make it official now,” says Vitali Klitschko. You have a very good relationship and respect each other.

Vitali Klitschko and his wife Natalia have separated (archive photo) © Julian Stratenschulte/dpa/picture alliance

Vitali and Natalia Klitschko have split up: the couple has been living far away from each other for a long time

Natalia and he have lived separately in different cities for a long time, Vitali Klitschko continues. While the 51-year-old lives and works in the Ukrainian capital, Natalia has been in Hamburg with their three children for a long time. In Germany, the 48-year-old is committed to Ukraine. She also took part in the “Sound of Peace” peace campaign that took place in Berlin in March.

Because of her celebrity, Natalia Klitschko also becomes a victim of misinformation. An article has been circulating about her on Facebook, among other places, since mid-February, claiming, among other things, that she and her children lived near Berlin – in a villa provided free of charge by the German state. This is a fake, as the fact check of the news agency AFP found out.

The Ukraine War in Pictures – Destruction, Resistance and Hope The Ukraine War in Pictures – Destruction, Resistance and Hope

Vitali and Natalia Klitschko have separated: feelings of guilt because of the safe life in Germany

But Natalia Klitschko has also admitted that she doesn’t feel very comfortable in her own skin. She and her children try to maintain a normal life in Germany despite the war in Ukraine. “But the guilt remains. You feel guilty because you’re safe here and the people we love are in Ukraine and are fighting for us,” the ex-model told in March Editorial Network Germany (RND).

List of rubrics: © Julian Stratenschulte/dpa/picture alliance