The climate activist Greta Thunberg graduates from school and announces her last school strike on Twitter – but she is far from thinking about quitting.

Stockholm – The first school strike by climate activist Greta Thunberg was five years ago. In August 2018, the then only 15-year-old Swede stood in front of the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm with her sign “Skolstrejk för klimatet” (school strike for the climate); aiming at the climate change to draw attention to.

Gradually, more and more people, especially students, from all over the world joined this protest. Hence the huge climate strike movement “Fridays For Future” (in German: “Fridays for the future”) were created. Since then, Greta Thunberg has become an icon of a youth movement that challenges politics and society. The “Fridays For Future” activists are also becoming better known in Germany. In an interview with the TV channel Phoenix criticizes the well-known climate protection activist Luisa Neubauer, the climate policy of the federal government– she is not satisfied with Olaf Scholz in particular. In a guest article in the Frankfurter Rundschau Luisa Neubauer turns to the Federal Chancellor.

Today, after strike week 251, Thunberg reported on her Twitter account that it will be her last school strike. After all, the now 20-year-old is finishing school. But it does not mean the end of the protests: “The fight has only just begun,” writes Thunberg.

Last Friday For Future: Greta Thunberg looks back on five years and draws a sobering conclusion

The global climate movement Fridays For Future has come a long way since then. You have managed to draw much more attention to the climate crisis around the world and further raise awareness of it. As a result, representatives of the climate strike movement were able to talk to the most important people in politics about climate protection or draw more attention to their topics in talk shows on television. They also use social media to ensure that climate problems are not forgotten. Nevertheless, from the point of view of the protesters, not enough is being done.

In her tweet, Thunberg looks back on the last few years and draws a sobering conclusion. She never thought that her strike five years ago would lead to anything, let alone a global movement. “In 2019, millions of young people went on strike for the climate in schools and took to the streets in over 180 countries. When the pandemic started, we had to find new ways of protesting. Over time we got back on the road. We’re still here and we don’t plan on going anywhere. A lot has changed since we started, and yet we still have a lot ahead of us.”

Last “Friday For Future” for Greta Thunberg – “will continue to protest”

Despite graduating from school, Greta Thunberg does not think about quitting. On the contrary. “We are still moving in the wrong direction where those in power are allowed to make sacrifices. In the name of greed, profit and economic growth, people and the planet are being marginalized and compromised. They continue to destabilize the biosphere and our life support systems. We are rapidly approaching potential non-linear ecological and climate tipping points that are beyond our control. And in many parts of the world we are actually accelerating this process.”

She encourages the graduates who are facing an uncertain future: “We who are able to express ourselves have a duty to do so. To change everything, we need everyone. I will continue to protest on Fridays, even though it’s not actually a “school strike”. We just have no choice but to do whatever we can. The fight has only just begun,” she wrote in her last tweet. Greta Thunberg has been divided from the start. While some worshiped her like a world star, others scolded her. The reactions of Twitter users to her tweet also go in two directions: some thank her for her tireless efforts. Criticism hails from the others.

End of Friday For Future: Greta Thunberg continues to be involved in the background

As the German press agency (dpa) reported that the Swedish climate activist wants to work more in the background for climate protection in the future. “The people most affected by the climate emergency should be heard better,” the magazine quoted as saying Brigitte Be Green the Swede. It was “time to pass the microphone on,” Thunberg told the magazine.

In Germany and worldwide, heat, drought and extreme weather are becoming more common due to the climate crisis. Experts speak of climate change as the “greatest challenge facing mankind”. Climate change is also changing entire landscapes. Consequently, the Arctic free of ice in ten years be. Also Habitats for many species are lost due to climate change. Thus, the climatic changes for the bumblebee become a danger. A study shows possible climate change scenarios. The Forecasts for 2030 are worrying, but it is not too late and everyone can do something. (Vivian Werg)