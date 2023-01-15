The report said, Saturday, that “a cloud that rose vertically like a column of smoke in seconds” was behind the serious accident during a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu on December 18.

The report stated that the flight commander told investigators that the weather conditions were smooth and the sky clear, then “the cloud rose suddenly in front of the plane and there was no time to maneuver.”

The pilot called the main flight attendant to tell her there might be turbulence, and the report stated that “within one to three seconds the plane experienced severe turbulence.”

Shortly thereafter, the flight attendant informed the crew that there were multiple injuries in the passenger cabin.

Of the 291 passengers including the flight crew, 25 were injured, six of them seriously, according to the report, while the plane sustained minor damage.

“Such disruption is unusual at this time,” said John Snook, chief operating officer of Hawaiian Airlines, noting that the company had “never seen anything like it in its history.”

The day after the accident, Tiffany Reyes, a passenger who was injured and taken to the hospital, said she was just returning to her seat from the bathroom and about to buckle up when the flight hit the scary turbulence.

“In a moment, I found myself on the floor of the plane, staring at the shattered ceiling,” she added, according to her interview, which was reported by the British newspaper “The Guardian”.

“I asked everyone around me, ‘Is this me?’ They said I seemed to have hit the ceiling and then fell on the plane,” Reyes said.

She explained that she initially thought that “something had hit the plane and that it was crashing and its passengers would die,” because she had not encountered any similar accidents in her previous flights.

“It was the most terrifying experience I’ve had in my 40 years of life,” the passenger said.