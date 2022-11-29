The Americans owe this victory to Chelsea player Christian Pulisic, who scored the only goal of the match (38), and denied the Iranians their first qualification in their history to the round of 16, where the United States will meet the Netherlands.

For the second time in the history of the prestigious competition, after the first in 1998 when Iran emerged victorious 2-1 in the group stage as well, “Tim Melli” met his rival, the United States, in light of decades-old political tension between Tehran and Washington.

The Americans entered the match with no choice but to win to qualify, unlike the Iranians, who have the potential to equalise.

The “Uncle Sam” team began a pressing attack with great possession in the expensive periods of the first half.

The first breakthrough was for Pulisic in the second minute, and the chances rolled in for the Americans, who were able to threaten without a final touch. A header by Pulisic in the 11th minute, then a breakthrough from Timothy Weah (24), and another header on goal (28).

That persistence yielded a goal. The United States opened the scoring in the 38th minute, when Weston McKinney passed a ball to Serginho Dest, who crossed it into the penalty area. Pulisic popped up for it and put it right into the net of the Iranian goalkeeper returning from Ali Reza Peranand’s injury.

Perranund was absent from the Wales match, after he suffered a concussion in the England match, which Tim Milli lost (6-2).

During the goal, Pulisic collided with the Iranian goalkeeper and left the field in pain. Although he returned and completed the first half, he did not enter the second half and was replaced by Brandon Aronson.

Before entering the dressing rooms, the American team almost came out comfortably with a goal scored by Weah, but the referee canceled it for offside.

Like Pulisic, Sardar Azmoun remained on the bench in the second half, as he did little during the first half of the match, so Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz replaced him with Saman Quddus.

In the second half, the Iranians tried a lot, especially through Quddous, who scored two dangerous attempts, one of them with the 52nd header, but to no avail.

Taking and returning the ball ineffectively. Even the Iranians called for a penalty kick in the final minutes, perhaps bringing a tie that would turn the tables, but the video assistant referee (VAR) had another opinion: the United States to the second round.