24 hours after his disappearance, Alessio Bondani was found lifeless: the community still can’t believe what happened

So much pain and so much disbelief for what happened in the municipality of Gavorrano, in the province of Grosseto. Alessio Bondani he was found lifeless 24 hours after his disappearance.

The young father of the family had not returned home last Friday. After no answers on the phone, the family had raised the alarm to the authorities.

The discovery of the 35-year-old 24 hours after the disappearance

The searches started immediately, but they didn’t lead to anything, until the sad report of some passers-by. Alessio Bondani has been found senseless next to his car, parked near a resort, not far from the town of Gavorrano.

The 118 health workers and law enforcement officers rushed to the scene in a timely manner. Sadly, no one could do anything to save the 35-year-old’s life. The paramedics could only notify his death on site.

It is not yet clear what happened, but for the moment it is suspected a sudden illness. No signs of violence on the body were identified. will only be theautopsy to establish the certain cause of death and to clarify any doubts of his family.

Alessio Bondani leaves behind a wife and two small children

Alessio Bondani leaves his wife, two small children and all those who loved him in pain. He was well known in the municipality, as the family runs one of the busiest bars. The inhabitants are incredulous and are trying to cling to the affection of friends and relatives.

Numerous i messages that appeared on social media in the last hours:

When it is said that the best always leave …. A colleague has passed away a friend, truly a good soul 😭😭 🖤🖤🖤.