The authorities indicated that the two victims, a man and a woman, fell as a result of the collapse of the World Trade Center towers in New York, but declined to reveal their identities at the request of their families.

Thus, the number of those identified has risen to 1,649, out of 2,753 people killed in the collapse of the twin towers.

In a statement, New York Mayor Eric Adams expressed his hope that the identification would provide “some comfort to the families of the two victims,” ​​considering that continuing efforts to identify the dead “reflects the city’s firm commitment to reuniting all the victims of the World Trade Center with their loved ones.”

This is the first time since 2021 that new identities have been identified for the victims, a process that requires time and proceeds very slowly.

Due to the collapse of the northern and southern towers of the trade center, the accompanying devastation in the surroundings and the melting of huge amounts of steel and building materials, hundreds remained missing without any remains being found.

The statement issued by the Mayor of New York and the Chief Medical Examiner explained that the identities of the two new victims were determined through the use of “new generation sequencing technology, which is faster and more sensitive than traditional DNA techniques.”

The remains of the man and woman were found 4 years ago.

News of the identification of the two came before the United States commemorated the anniversary of the 2001 attacks, which killed 2,977 people.

19 individuals linked to Al-Qaeda hijacked 4 civilian airliners on September 11, two of which crashed into the World Trade Center in New York, a third into the Pentagon near Washington, while the fourth crashed in a field in Pennsylvania after a fight between the hijackers, crew members and passengers.