Kien is a fantasy hack-and-slash game that was first announced for Nintendo’s console in 2002 and has been worked on by a group of Italian programmers ever since. Now, 22 years later, they can finally boast that they have released it.

For 7,000 years, the planet of Malkut has been wisely ruled by the 7 Masters of the Absolute. But chaos is reborn as evil corrupts the Land of Harmony.

The 7 Masters have disappeared, the mystical warriors have been slaughtered, and the temples are doomed to blood. The only hope left is imprisoned in the hearts of two young apprentices. Their destiny is to fight evil, reveal the truth, and uncover the secret of Kien.

According to a report by The GuardianKien is probably the most delayed game in history.

A small group of Italian programmers formed AgeOfGames, the first company in the country to begin production of a GBA title. Two years later, they had a finished product, but the game never made it to stores because its publisher deemed it too financially risky.

Years went by and AgeOfGames dedicated itself to creating educational games to stay in the market, while Game Boy Advance saw its end in the market. But with the boom of retro games, the Italian studio saw a light at the end of the road.

A new publisher specializing in classic console games, incube8 Games, has taken an interest in the project. Now, Kien is available on cartridge and can be played on the original hardware.

AgeOfGames is already working on a spiritual successor. Just as it did more than 20 years ago, the company is hoping that the public will see the value of a game like Kien, even if it doesn’t have the advanced graphics or other features that current titles boast.

Kien for Game Boy Advance can be purchased on the website of incube8 in some 60 dollars.