The air raid siren to warn the population of calamities will be abolished next year and replaced by NL-Alert, a warning received via mobile phone. Outgoing Justice Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz has decided that. She writes in a letter to Parliament that the national system with sirens, which are tested every first Monday of the month, offers few advantages and has had hardly any major successes. The coverage of this alarm is also much lower than that of NL-Alert.