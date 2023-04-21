Thus, the number of detainees in Guantanamo is reduced to 30, after this number had reached its peak to about 800 detainees.

The Pentagon said in a statement that Saeed bin Ibrahim bin Omran Bakush was transferred to Algeria after an official decision to release him was issued earlier this year.

She added that keeping Bakush, 52, in detention “is no longer necessary to protect the United States from a major and continuing threat to its national security.”

Who is Bakush?

Bakush was arrested in Faisalabad, Pakistan, in 2002 when the United States disrupted a campaign during which hundreds of al-Qaeda operatives and fighters were arrested for their alleged involvement in the attacks carried out by the organization in the United States on September 11, 2001.

Although he was never considered more than a simple fighter in the organization and not linked to the September 11 attacks, the US military kept him imprisoned at the US military base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Like the rest of his comrades, this detainee was considered an enemy combatant, which enabled him to be kept in this military prison outside the US justice system.

With his release, 30 detainees remain in Guantanamo, 16 of whom are eligible for deportation as soon as the United States finds countries that agree to receive them.