PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo They had specialized magazines in several countries, and surely at some point you consulted one of them to find out about the news and even tricks.

Little by little these publications were disappearing, although some of them continued to struggle to remain in the market.

Magazine PlayStation was in circulation for twenty years, but recently its print version said goodbye to its fans in UK to usher in a new stage.

This official publication became famous for including video game demos from PS1 at the end of the 90s, although little by little he won over gamers for its content.

Just one year after the official magazine of Xbox said goodbye, it was confirmed that the PlayStation did the same a few days ago, although the creative team will return with another project.

PlayStation reborn as Play

The last issue showed Returnal on the cover, and the journalists in charge of said publication confirmed that they will revive Play.

Ratchet & Clank inaugurated this new stage.

This magazine was not officially related to PlayStation, but he was in charge of publishing news related to the console Sony, although it had long since disappeared.

Ian Dean, who will now be in charge of the project, published a message for the public, in which he made it clear what his objective will be with said form.

‘Our goal with PLAY is to go further than ever in the world of PlayStation. Crucially, it is being created by the same team of writers, editors, and designers, with the same access to the industry, writing quality, and passion for all things PlayStation. ‘

The advent of the internet made it easier and cheaper to access information with the use of a computer, so several magazines began to disappear over the years.

Play will be available worldwide, so you can check it out if you want.

