Commotion in festival land. After 20 years, the country's largest festival organizer, ID&T, is exchanging beer sponsor Heineken for its archrival AB Inbev. In the future, no more Desperados or Heineken Silver at Mysteryland or Awakenings, but Bud and Corona.
Herman Stil
Latest update:
10:33
