After 20 years in the NFL



Quarterback Brees ended his career



Drew Brees.

Photo: AFP / CHRIS GRAYTHEN





los Angeles An era comes to an end: Drew Brees ends his active career. This was announced by the children of the quarterback for the New Orleans Saints in a video on Instagram. The 42-year-old also commented.

The Drew Bree era in the NFL has come to an end. The New Orleans Saints quarterback announced his retirement in the US Football League on Sunday. Brees’ four children announced their father’s resignation in a video on Instagram: “After 15 years with the New Orleans Saints and 20 years in the NFL, our daddy is finally going to step down. So he can spend more time with us. Yeah!”

Brees added that he gave his heart and soul to the sport every day. “To the end, I spent myself on the Saints and this great city of New Orleans to the last”, said the 42-year-old. 2010 brought Brees New Orleans against the Indianapolis Colts to victory in the Super Bowl. Brees holds several records in the NFL, including the most passing yards (80,358).

The Saints failed in the play-offs last season at the eventual Super Bowl winner Tampa Bay Buccaneers around star quarterback Tom Brady. “Congratulations, my friend, on an incredible career,” wrote Brady on Twitter: “Thank you for the inspiration and dedication on and off the field. I look forward to seeing what follows.”

(sid / old)