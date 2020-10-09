Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is always in discussion about his films. But he has also collected a lot of headlines about his personal life. Although, Aamir is not used to talking about his personal life much, but once he could not stop himself from talking about his first wife Reena Dutta.

According to sources, during one of his interviews, Aamir spoke openly about his divorce to Reena. Actually, Aamir reached Bollywood’s famous producer-director Karan Johar’s show ‘Koffee with Karan 6’ where he not only talked about his and Kiran Rao’s relationship but also He also made many revelations about Reena Dutta and his divorce. Aamir said- ‘Me and Reena lived in a marriage relationship for 16 years. Both of our families were also saddened by our decision to separate. I have been alone for about 3-4 years. At that time, I did not even work in films for 2 years because I was trying to come out of that thing. Even after separation, me and Reena respect each other. We are still friends today.

Reena Dutta and Aamir Khan have two children named Ira Khan and Junaid Khan. At the same time, Aamir Khan married Kiran Rao in the year 2005 after separating from Reena. Aamir and Kiran also have a son Azad Rao Khan. Kiran Rao is a well-known producer-director of Bollywood as well as a writer.

