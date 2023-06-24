He had been in an irreversible coma since 2021, Andrea Manca had suffered a cardiac arrest due to Covid: never any improvement

Andrea Manca, a former trade unionist of the CGIL and municipal councilor of Solarussa, died forever at the age of 58. His agony began on September 13, 2021, after a cardiac arrest due to Covid.

From that moment, Andrea Manca joined irreversible coma. Brother Alessandro has submitted a request for disconnect the machinerywhich was accepted by the judge of the Court of Oristano.

Yesterday morning, the palliative sedation and the same evening, death occurred. The family members made the painful decision in compliance with the wishes of Andrea Manca. The 58-year-old had always confessed that he never wanted to live in such a state. His words that have always remained in the minds of all those who love him and who, although he has left nothing written, have decided to fulfill his wish And put an end to his suffering.

The doctors never found any improvement, there was talk of a negative prognosis for recovery. And this is why his brother Alessandro, assisted by his lawyers, requested that they come medical treatments stoppedaccording to law 219 of 2017.

Andrea Manca: the words of the First Citizen

The news spread within hours. Confirming the disappearance of Andrea Manca, the words of condolence from the Mayor of Solarussa. Mario Tendas clung to the immense pain of his family:

He was a good administrator and a committed trade unionist. It is for us a day of mourning and pain.

The First Citizen also helped the family in the end of life proceduredifficult to understand and to request.

Since 2021 Andrea was in an irreversible coma, the doctors gave negative opinions to the family and it was not right that he continued to suffer. He wouldn’t have it never wanted.