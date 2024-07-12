From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 12/07/2024 – 9:06

The volume of services provided in the country remained stable from April to May, after two consecutive months of growth, the IBGE reported this Friday, 12. Compared to May 2023, the sector expanded by 0.8%.

In the first four months of the year, the volume of services grew 2% compared to the same period of the previous year. In the last 12 months, the increase was 1.3%.

“In May, the services sector was 12.7% above the pre-pandemic level (February 2020) and 0.9% below the highest point in the historical series (December 2022),” highlighted the IBGE.

The result, however, was better than expected. The median of market analysts projected a drop of 0.8%.

The service sector has the greatest weight in the Brazilian economy, accounting for around 60% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product).