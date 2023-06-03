After a period with an accumulated drop of 8.91%, price grows 5% in 2 days; exporters summit meets on Sunday (4.jun)

After 2 months with an accumulated devaluation of 8.91%, the price of oil increased by 5% in the first 2 days of June. The growth takes place a few days before the meeting of the OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries), which will take place on Sunday (4.jun.2023) in Vienna, Austria, to discuss production and oil policies.

Due to the drop in the product, the expectation for the summit meeting was a cut in global production, but the market is uncertain about what could come out of this meeting. At the last cartel meeting there was a cut in the production quota of 1.16 million barrels per day. The initiative aimed to curb the effects of the drop in demand due to the global recession, mainly due to the reduction in consumption in China.

Adding to the uncertainty about the outcome of the meeting is the disagreement between Russia and Saudi Arabia. According to Wall Street JournalMoscow kept its oil production at high levels and thwarted the Saudi plan to increase the value of the commodity.

If there is no new cut in production or an agreement between 2 of the most influential countries of OPEC, specialists consulted by the Power360 said that the trend is for a price stabilization in the range of $70 to $80.

To the Power360the executive secretary of the Abpip (Brazilian Association of Independent Oil and Gas Producers), Anabal Santos, said that the drop in the price of a barrel in the current economic situation is not alarming, but if the devaluation continues, it could make it unfeasible to carry out new exploration and expansion projects wells.

“I think that in the short term it doesn’t impact anything. If it continues to fall, what can impact are those less profitable projects, because companies intervene in the wells through an economic evaluation of the project, an estimate is made of the costs that will be invested there and an estimate of when they will recover and then prices this, this pricing is the other part of the risk, in addition to the risk of the business itself”Anabal said.

Another practical effect of the devaluation of oil in Brazil is the opening of a greater margin for further reductions in fuel prices. Although the price of commodity also impact on Petrobras’ profits, the historical trend is for gasoline to float together with oil.

However, the country is experiencing an exceptional period in the fuel sector with the return of the ICMS tax on oil derivatives. According to UBS BB’s senior oil and gas analyst, Luiz Carvalho, the tax return in June will “neutralize” part of these possible reductions to the consumer.