Turkish police have arrested 62 people after one of the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges stopped paying customers and its founder fled.

Turkey is pursuing the CEO of Thodex, Faruk Fatih Ozer, with a red Interpol note, according to the Turkish Anatolia News Agency. Ankara believes he is in Albania.

The Turkish authorities launched procedures today to issue an international warrant for the arrest and surrender of the founder of a digital currency exchange platform, according to official media outlets.

Officials reported that the founder of Theodex, Faruk Fateh, was to the Albanian capital Tirana with $ 2 billion in investor money, according to media. Police are still pursuing 16 other suspects in Istanbul and seven other cities and provinces, according to Anadolu Agency.

The company seized digital materials and documents in several places, according to the report. On Thursday, the Istanbul Public Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation into THODEX and Ozeri, citing a possible fraud. The CEO confirmed in a statement Thursday that he is outside the country, rejecting the allegations against him, describing them as lies, and pledging to return to Turkey “within a few days.”

The complaint stated that about 400,000 users were unable to recover their investment, raising fears of fraud. The losses could reach two billion dollars, according to the newspaper, Khabar Turk. The government moved to block the company’s accounts, and police raided its headquarters in Istanbul.

The problems with the platform come a week after the central bank banned the use of cryptocurrencies to make purchases and obtain services, citing risks in transactions. Interest in digital tenders such as Bitcoin in Turkey has increased over the past year as investors have turned to such things as a hedge against a weak lira and high inflation.