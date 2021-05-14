Kuwait (AFP)

Al-Arabi won the Kuwaiti Football League after defeating Al-Sahel 3-0 in the penultimate stage of 17 on Friday, after waiting for 19 years.

Al-Arabi, led by the Croatian coach Ante Misha, raised his score to 43 points, while his direct chase Qadisiyah stuck at 36 points after drawing a 1-1 draw with Kazma. The title is the 17th in Al-Arabi’s history, and it now shares the record with Al-Qadisiyah, knowing that it is the first since the 2001-2002 season, while Kuwait has 16 titles in front of Salmiya, Kazma, “4 each” and Al-Jahra (1).

Al-Arabi led three times in the first half through Bandar Al-Salama (11), the Syrian Alaa Al-Dali (18), and the Palestinian Uday Al-Dabbagh from a penalty (45 + 3).

In the Qadisiyah and Kazma meeting, the first advanced with a goal by Saif Al-Hashan (9) and Adel Al-Orange through Nasser Al-Faraj (55). Badr Al-Mutawa and Fahad Al-Ansari missed two penalty kicks for Al-Qadisiyah (45 and 82).

In other matches, Kuwait defeated its host Al-Nasr with two clean goals, scored by Abdullah Al-Buriki (45) and Ahmed Al-Zanki (80).

Khaitan scored an important victory over his host Al Salmiya, with 3 goals scored by Spaniard Jimmy Saij (5) and Fawaz Mbilish (59 and 84), while Al Shabab and Fahaheel drew without goals.