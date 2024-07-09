The ClioMakeUp fairytale has come to an end: after 18 years together, two children and a thriving company, the two spouses announce their divorce

Clio Zammatteoknown to the public as Clio MakeUp, has announced her separation from her husband Claudio Midolo. After days of rumors that spoke of a crisis between the two, confirmation came via an official statement published on the influencer and make-up artist’s blog.

The official announcement of the separation between Clio Zammatteo and Claudio Midolo arrives

The shared statement reads:

“Deeply grateful for the union that was, like many, we loved each other, but, like many, we too, after having experienced ups and downs, conflicts and dark moments – which we tried, with mutual commitment, to counteract – we came to a conscious, intimately considered and painful decision.”

After eighteen years of bonding, lived between the United States and Italy, and after the birth of their beloved daughters, Clio and Claudio have decided to separate. Both emphasize that the well-being of their family will be their priority for the future.

The couple shared their reasons behind this difficult choice:

“We are first of all two people, two souls who are facing a crisis, each as they can, each in their own way.”

With a strong sense of responsibility and mutual respect, Clio and Claudio have decided to publicly expose their separation to put an end to speculation and reassure those who were sincerely worried about them.

Despite the separation, Clio and Claudio will continue their professional collaboration, stating with determination:

“Therefore, our artistic partnership will continue in ClioMakeUp, a company of which we are co-founders, and for which we will try to continue working with a smile.”

This clear and definitive statement is the only public comment the couple intends to make on their decision. Concluding their statement, Clio and Claudio ask for respect for their choice and for the delicate moment they are going through.

Clio Zammatteo and Claudio Midolo say goodbye to their followers and confirm their commitment to remaining united as parents and collaborators, despite the end of their marriage.

