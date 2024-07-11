After 18 years of love, the relationship between the protagonist of Italian TV Rossella Brescia and the famous Italian choreographer and director, Luciano Cannito, has ended

For some time now, some rumours have been circulating about a possible crisis between the well-known dancer and radio and television host, Rossella Brescia and the choreographer and director Luciano Cannito. Rumors fueled in particular by the sharing on the choreographer’s social pages of a series of black and white photos, accompanied by background music ‘When a Love Ends’.

Relationship between Rossella Brescia and Luciano Cannito ended

Rumors definitively confirmed yesterday during the radio program “People of Mars”during which the gossip expert Deianira Marzano revealed the end of this love story. News confirmed in the same broadcast also by the host Gabriel Parpiglia:

“I’m very sorry, I don’t want to go into details, but I want to say that the news is true.”

Between Rossella Brescia and Luciano Cannito a love that lasted almost 20 years

The dancer and choreographer Rossella Brescia had always spent words full of Love and of respect to describe her love story with the famous Italian director. Words that not long ago went exactly like this:

“Luciano and I have been together for 17 years. What won me over about Luciano is his gentlemanly nature. He is full of attention, which, let’s face it, we women always like. Like when they open the car door for you. The secret is complicity. We are very close but we respect each other. Many times I don’t agree with his choices and vice versa but I think this form of respect is the secret.“

And again:

“I couldn’t ask for more. I’m happy, serene, fulfilled. Luciano is a wonderful companion. After all these years we are as in love as the first day. Ours is a relationship based on sincerity, respect, harmony and complicity. We talk about everything, without secrets, and we indulge in lots of healthy laughter. Furthermore, we compensate each other: while I am hypersensitive and tending to anxiety, he is sunny and positive.”

A relationship that therefore seemed to proceed in mutual harmony and which, instead, suffered a sudden and unexpected change of direction. An unexpected ending that will surely depend on something particularly important that happened between the two and that decreed the end of their love relationship.