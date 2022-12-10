18 years laterThe Goor toddler Isra, who was kidnapped to Libya 18 years ago, is still alive. But the now grown woman rejects contact with her Dutch family. The search for her ends in a grim atmosphere. The chance of a reunion seems gone forever. Grandma Clary van der Burg: “It felt a bit like dying myself.”
Lucien Beard
Latest update:
11:54
