Highlights: Jodhpur businessman Anand Arora busted murder case.

3 criminals including the main accused Nimbaram arrested and one child detained.

Murder was done for loot by asking for money to loot a police job.

Proceedings of District Special Team and Circle Mansarovar Jaipur South.

Pali, Nagaur and Hyderabad Telangana Police also took support.

Success found in case number 595/2020, recorded at the police station estuary.

Jaipur. Jaipur Police has made a big disclosure on Monday in the businessman Anand Arrod murder case of Suryanagari Jodhpur of Rajasthan. The police have also arrested the arrest of 3 accused, including Nimbaram, the main accused in the murder, as well as the reason behind the murder. A minor along with three accused have also been banned by the police in this case. All the accused in the murder are residents of Nagaur district. The police has revealed the reason behind the murder along with the curtain from this murder mystery. According to the police, after calling Korobari Anand from Jodhpur, the accused took him in his car and he was killed by pressing his nose and mouth in the same car.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Manoj Kumar said that on 5 September 2020, the body of an unknown person was found lying near the ring road located in the police station estuary area. Three days later, on 8 September, Ashwani Arora and Anil Kumar Arora arrived in Jaipur from Jodhpur and identified the body as Anand Prakash Arora’s son Ganpat Lal Arora, resident Jodhpur. The investigation was initiated by registering a case (prosecution no. 595/2020) under section 302,201 on the report submitted by Anil Arora. According to the police station officer, Anand Prakash Arora was murdered by pressing his nose and mouth after the autopsy was done.

Wires were connected with police recruitment Different police teams were formed

The relatives told Anand Arora to leave from Jodhpur to Jaipur on 04.09.2020 at about 9 am in a private car and to come to Jaipur as per the talks of the students of the society running from the deceased to any unknown people. Was. Keeping in view the seriousness of the case, Avnish Kumar Ati. Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jaipur South and Sanjeev Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mansarovar Jaipur, Hiralal, P.P. Police Officer Police Station Mahuna, Khalil Ahmed P.N. Thanadikari Police Station Shiprapath and Dilip Soni P.S. Thanadikari Mansarovar Jaipur, separate teams were formed of South India. The District Special Team was also pressed under the leadership of Inspector Mukesh Chaudhary.

Rajasthan: Rishabhdev – Panchayat elections postponed in Udaipur after Udaipur tension



Accused in CCTV cameras

The efforts of the police teams brought color and the criminals and their vehicles were identified based on the records of CCTV cameras, mobile phone technology and highway toll points. On this basis, the main culprit Nimbaram and his fellow child were caught. Police officer / staff of Thanadikari Shiprapath and District Special Team from Hyderabad Telangana in collaboration with local police, criminal Prahlad from Thanadikari Mansarovar team from village Gothada district Nagaur and gangster Ramdev from Thanadikari Thana Muhana team from Sojat district Pali He was detained with the support of local police.

Gehlot submitted a memorandum to the Governor after calling the new agricultural law ‘shameful’

The conspiracy was hatched 8 months ago, the fraud of giving police job for 2 lakh rupees

According to the police, the main culprit Nimbaram was planning this incident since about 8 months ago. For which Nimbaram had made contact with Anand Arora through WhatsApp messages and WhatsApp calling. Nimbaram decided to get Anand Arora a deal to take Rs 2 lakh per student to get his acquainted students and students to get jobs in police. Out of which 1 lakh rupees were fixed and 1 lakh rupees were fixed after the job. According to this plan, Nimbaram, along with his aforementioned colleagues, invited Anand Arora to meet him in Jaipur in a planned manner.

Weather update: Meteorological Department gave information, monsoon returned to Punjab and Rajasthan, will be active in next two days

Murdered like this in jaipur

The culprits made Anand Arora sit in his Xylo car at 200 feet intersection Ajmer Road Jaipur at around 9 pm on 4 September. Sitting in a car from here, the accused took Anand to a deserted area on the ring road of Muhana police station area. At the same time, he was killed by pressing his mouth and nose in the car. After this, the body was absconded by putting the car on the side of the road. During this, he also looted the money brought by Anand Arora, the gold coin worn in his ears, two bags, LED TV, mobile phone etc.

Rajasthan: Why the Gehlot government has to go to the Supreme Court to get youth jobs, know the whole matter



He is accused of murder

The main accused in the murder is Nimbaram’s son Pancharam. He is a resident of Nimdikalan village of Degana police station area of ​​Nagaur district. At the same time, Prahlada son Laduram and Ramdev son Bhavururam are residents of Gothada village in Padukalam police station area. At the same time, a minor is also barred by the police.

Video: Prem marriage issue caught fire in marriage ceremony