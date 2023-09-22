DThe black-green state government of Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU) has passed a new key decision for open-cast lignite mining in the Rhenish mining area. It stipulates that significantly less coal will be allowed to be mined than previously planned. Instead of 2038, as recommended by the Federal Government’s Coal Commission at the beginning of 2019, production in the Rhineland will now end in 2030.

The CDU and the Greens agreed to this in their coalition agreement after the state elections last year. A little later, North Rhine-Westphalia’s Economics Minister Mona Neubaur and Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (both Greens) reached a corresponding agreement with the energy company RWE. The 47-page key decision contains principles for spatial development adapted to the downsizing of opencast mines.

In a state parliament briefing on Friday, Neubaur praised the “final key decision of the Rhenish mining district after more than 170 years of lignite mining” as historic. At least 280 million tons of coal remained in the ground at the Garzweiler II opencast mine. “That corresponds to around 280 million tons of CO 2 which are no longer emitted, is also a milestone for climate protection.”

For a long time, lignite provided work for up to 20,000 people in the region’s opencast mines and power plants and was the basis for a strong, energy-intensive industrial region. “But it has also forced more than 40,000 people to abandon their homes and villages, and more than 130 towns and hamlets had to be relocated. We’re ending that today,” said the minister. “We set an end point and everyone involved gets clarity.”







Former residents can buy back houses from RWE

In fact, the villages of Keyenberg, Kuckum, Unter- and Oberwestrich and Berverath, as well as three farms, which were actually still scheduled for excavation, are now being preserved. The relocation of the five villages, which have now been largely empty and has been ongoing since 2016, is now to be “terminated early and in a socially acceptable manner”. Property owners willing to move have until the end of June 2026 to agree on the current conditions with RWE. Until then, the energy company must keep land available in the new development areas where most of the other villagers already live.

At the same time, former village residents should have the opportunity to buy back their former property from RWE. “The aim is to enable a temporary right of first refusal for former owners and their children for their own use, if possible from 2024,” said Neubaur. The topic is highly emotional for many people living in opencast mines. While some can imagine returning, others want to stay in their new homes and are strictly against their previous property getting new residents.

According to the key decision, former opencast mining areas should be “recultivated to a high standard”. The remaining open-cast mining lakes are to be filled with water from the Rhine via a pipeline many kilometers long within 40 years.