The woman told all about Tiktok: that’s who her husband actually is

How would you react if you suddenly discovered after years of marriage that the man you married is actually a relative of yours? Probably bad. Well this story really happened and features a couple of the protagonists United States who after 17 years and 3 children they discovered they were cousins.

Celine Quinones she lives in Colorado with her husband and children and a few years ago after a DNA test she discovered she was there her husband’s cousin. The woman decided to tell her story about Tiktok and her video message quickly went viral. “I married my husband in 2006. Without thinking about it we had three children. We found out we were relatives and cousins. My children and my husband are everything to me and we have put an end to that. All of our children have 10 fingers and 10 toes. It’s a good icebreaker.” – Celine began.

His account continued as follows: “We spent 17 years together. No, we didn’t know until we did the DNA test. We had a four-month courtship before getting married.”. Despite her incredible discovery, Celine admitted that nothing has changed in her relationship with her husband: “He still is and will be my everything. I will not let a little blood destroy what we have created, this beautiful family.” – he wrote.

Several comments have arrived on the video of Celine where he confessed his story. “They literally look alike, how did they not notice?” – it is read. It’s still: “So you decided to be together? It’s a sick thing.”

Celine’s reply was immediate: “No, thank you, we will not divorce by destroying a family. We will remain cousins, spouses and lovers forever.” In short, after 17 years and 3 children, the couple has no intention of breaking up just because they are related.