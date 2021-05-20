After 17 years of showing his last seasons, feelings of happiness and sadness mixed with a state of nostalgia experienced by a generation over forty or thirty years old now, after HBO’s two-minute promo broadcast for an exceptional episode of the popular series Friends, which is being broadcast Through the network, starting on May 27th.

During the promo, the protagonists of the series appeared inside the same decorations for the homes of “Monica”, “Joy” and “Chandler”, as well as the famous cafe where the six friends gathered, during which they exchanged problems, jokes and details of their daily lives.

The promo included a scene of a meeting between friends, in which the heroes reviewed their memories, and “Phoebe” – Lisa Cordo – performed the scene of her discovery of the relationship “Monica” and “Chandler” with the same performance full of joy and amazement.

The episode, which will be broadcast on May 27 this year, includes a large number of honorary guests who will appear, along with the six heroes Jennifer Aniston “Rachel”, Courtney Cox “Monica”, Lisa Kudrow “Phoebe”, David Schwimmer “Ross”, Matt Lublin “Joy” And Matthew Perry “Chandler.”

Coinciding with the approaching broadcast date, the stars of the series published the cover of the famous People magazine, as the heroes took a picture in the same way they used to take it before to announce their return again, but after many years in which their features changed and advanced in age, as Matthew Perry and Le Blanc died with hair Gray also emerged as the latter with a “rumble” during the promo, lacking the agility that characterized it during the previous episodes, prompting the followers of the work and its fans to anticipate this return and question what the upcoming episode might have of negative effects about the effect of time on friends among their audience.

The series was first broadcast on September 22, 1994, and stopped on May 6, 2004, as it presented 10 seasons, with 236 episodes, and won many awards, including “Emmy” for best comedy light.