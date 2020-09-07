Delhi Metro, which was closed for more than 5 months due to Corona epidemic, started running again from today. However, the rules for using the metro are very strict and people have been asked to use it only when needed. Officials have said that if passengers do not follow the rules of social distance during the journey, “trains cannot be stopped at some stations”.The Delhi Metro service will be restored in a phased manner in three phases from September 7 to 12. The Yellow Line and Rapid Metro connecting Samaypur Badli to Huda City Center has started today. According to an official, trains will run from 7 am to 11 am in the first phase and from 4 pm to 8 pm in the evening. 57 trains will be available which will make about 462 trips.

Know these things before traveling

Take extra time and leave the house.

– At least carry the goods. Do not keep metal things.

– Can not keep hand sanitizer in excess of 30ml.

– Entry will be done through one or two gates at each station. You can see its list below.

– It will be mandatory for all passengers to wear face cover / mask. Advice to use Arogya Setu App.

– Every station will have to undergo thermal screening and sanitization at its entry point.



– People with symptoms or fever of Kovid-19 will not be allowed. They will be sent to the nearest medical center.

– Marks have been made at all places including Frisking Points, Customer Care, AFC Gates, so as to maintain social distancing. Passengers must always maintain a distance from each other.

– There will be an arrangement to sanitize your bag at the metro stations. Here security officers will sprinkle disinfectant on your bag. ‘Auto Thermal Screening cum Hand Sanitization Machine’ has been installed at 45 major stations. The rest of the metro stations will be equipped with ‘auto sanitizer dispensers’. In addition, thermal screening will be done manually.

– ‘Auto Thermal Screening cum Hand Sanitization Machine’ will measure the temperature as soon as it comes in front of the passenger. If the temperature is high then the passenger will not be allowed to board the metro. He will be asked to go to the nearest medical center.

Those waiting tickets will get relief, railways brought ‘clone’ scheme

– There will be a ‘paddle switch’ near the lift at the metro stations. That is, to call the lift, all you have to do is gently press this switch with the foot. The button panel will remain closed for the present time to reduce the risk of corona infection.

– Only two or three people will be allowed in the lift. Passengers will stand on the escalators leaving a step.

– Tokens will not be able to travel. Only smart cord holders (also QR code on the airport line) will get entry. The recharge at the station will also be in cashless mode only.

– New smart cards can also be purchased through cashless mode only.

– Shops will open within metro stations but with social distancing.

What to keep in mind inside the coach?

– Passengers have to sit on the alternate seat (except one seat). ‘Do not sit here’ stickers have been placed on the seats. If standing, a distance of at least one meter will have to be made from the rest of the passengers.

– Train stop time has been increased by 10 seconds at each station. The train will stop more than 20 seconds at the interchange station.

– Train will be sanitized at terminal stations. Sanitization will also be done after returning to the depot after a day.

– The doors of trains will be open at the terminal stations so that fresh air can come.