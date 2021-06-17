After 16 years working in Ubisoft Massive as CEO, David polfeldt he will be resigning from office next month. In accordance with Axios, Virginie Haas, head of studies at Ubisoft, sent an internal statement today informing that Polfeldt He announced last year that he was “ready for a new challenge.”

It is important to note that Polfeldt will continue to work within Ubisoft Massive but under a new position, which remains a mystery to this day. Similarly, it was announced that the new executive director of this study has already been selected, but due to legal agreements they still cannot say his name. Apparently this person is external to Ubisoft and had never worked there before. Polfeldt He will retire as CEO on July 1.

At the moment, Ubisoft Massive is working on a new game of Star wars and in the recently announced Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, as well as updates and content for The Division 2.

Fountain: Axios