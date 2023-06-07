She was 14 when they came: the dark purple bumps on the forehead of Suzanne Peters (38). The leaking inflammations have now been replaced by scars. Yet she is only now experiencing her coming out –as she calls it herself- as an HS patient. Because someone with this chronic skin disease usually prefers to hide. Suzanne no longer does that: “So that people don’t have to wait 16 years for a diagnosis, like me.”